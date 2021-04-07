Armenia ruling bloc MP on COVID-19 vaccinations: There is great demand

YEREVAN. – All publications about AstraZeneca from among the coronavirus vaccines are unofficial. Narek Zeynalyan, chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on Health Care and Social Affairs and MP of the majority My Step faction, stated this Wednesday in a talk with reporters in the NA of Armenia.
"The European Medicines Agency has clearly stated that there is no proven link between the immediate cause of deaths and the vaccination [with AstraZeneca]," he added.
Asked why Armenia did not decline from the AstraZeneca vaccine from which many deaths have been registered and does not import the Russian Sputnik V vaccine, the MP responded: "Negotiations are in progress with Russia today to obtain a certain amount of the vaccine. Two thousand doses have already been donated to Armenia, which have been injected into people at the [high-]risk group."
He emphasized that at the same time, there is a contract and an arrangement with the single European platform, and an initial amount of about 800 million drams has already been transferred so that vaccines can be provided to Armenia from there as well. "They will provide the vaccines of the Pfizer, AstraZeneka, and Moderna companies; that is, those three vaccines are registered in that platform. At the moment there is a great demand, there are big queues for vaccination. Vaccination is on a voluntary basis," Narek Zeynalyan added.