News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 07
USD
535.11
EUR
632.07
RUB
7
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 07
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
535.11
EUR
632.07
RUB
7
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Police apprehend wife of Armenia national hero Tiran Khachatryan
Police apprehend wife of Armenia national hero Tiran Khachatryan
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Leader of VETO Movement Narek Malian took to his Facebook page to report that police apprehended the wife of Lieutenant-General, national hero Tiran Khachatryan.

As reported earlier, today, on April 7, participants of the women’s demonstration, organized by VETO Movement, marched from Charles Aznavour Square towards the government building where there was a large number of police officers.

The demonstrators tried to break through the chain of policemen and enter the building and started pushing and shoving. The women also threw eggs at the government building. The attendees also insisted that reporters were also pushed and hit.

After clashes with the women, police officers started apprehending them by using force.

Police reported that 15 citizens were apprehended near the government building.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Police try to apprehend wife of Armenia opposition's candidate for PM Vazgen Manukyan
Police were pulling Ishkhanyan from her...
 Opposition movement women’s picket participants march to Yerevan central police station
From outside the main government building…
 Police: 15 people apprehended from Armenia government building courtyard
Women of the opposition VETO movement were protesting there…
 Opposition movement women’s protest participants try to enter Armenia government building
But the police are forcibly apprehending these women…
 Women’s protest initiated by opposition movement kicks off in Yerevan
They are marching towards the main government building…
 Armenia opposition movement rally kicks off in Sevan
These opposition members had stated that they will hold town hall meetings with their supporters in the provinces until April 22, after which…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos