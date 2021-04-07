Police apprehend wife of Armenia national hero Tiran Khachatryan

Leader of VETO Movement Narek Malian took to his Facebook page to report that police apprehended the wife of Lieutenant-General, national hero Tiran Khachatryan.
As reported earlier, today, on April 7, participants of the women’s demonstration, organized by VETO Movement, marched from Charles Aznavour Square towards the government building where there was a large number of police officers.
The demonstrators tried to break through the chain of policemen and enter the building and started pushing and shoving. The women also threw eggs at the government building. The attendees also insisted that reporters were also pushed and hit.
After clashes with the women, police officers started apprehending them by using force.
Police reported that 15 citizens were apprehended near the government building.