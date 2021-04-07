News
Armenia ruling party MP: All efforts need to be made to make sure coronavirus vaccinations are free-of-charge
Armenia ruling party MP: All efforts need to be made to make sure coronavirus vaccinations are free-of-charge
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society


I don’t have such information. This is what Chairman of the Standing Committee on Healthcare and Social Affairs of the National Assembly of Armenia, deputy of the My Step faction Narek Zeynalyan told reporters today, touching upon the news that top officials, including the mother of the health minister have received the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine.

“I haven’t received the vaccine since people in the risk group, people with underlying diseases, as well as doctors and policemen will be vaccinated first. I think all efforts need to be made to make sure vaccinations are free-of-charge. Currently, there is no talk about paid vaccinations. The government provides the vaccine, and vaccination is free-of-charge,” the deputy stressed.

Asked if it is likely for Armenia to produce its own vaccine instead of importing vaccines, Zeynalyan said he believes it would be more effective to purchase vaccines.

“In essence, Armenia overcome two waves of the coronavirus, and now it is safe to say that this is the third wave of the virus. Everyone needs to wear a mask,” he said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
