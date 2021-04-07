13-year-old dudukist Narek Khanzadyan wins First Prize at international competition

Armenian dudukist Narek Khanzadyan, 13, won the First Prize of the Paints of the Spanish Sun online international competition-festival in Spain.
During the competition, Narek performed the song for the “Ghazakhi” Armenian folk dance and was praised by the jury.
Narek has also won other prizes. These days he is taking part in the Dudukman international competition-festival in Yerevan and is presenting the Armenian duduk at the “Future Stars” international competition-festival organized in Italy. An online voting has been organized within the scope of this competition, and you can vote for Narek Khanzadyan by clicking here until April 13.
Narek Khanzadyan studies at Spendiaryan Music School and is a student of dudukist Emmanuel Hovhannisyan. He has been playing the duduk since the age of 8 and has decided to become a professional dudukist.