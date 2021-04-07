News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 07
USD
536.58
EUR
637.67
RUB
6.92
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 07
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
536.58
EUR
637.67
RUB
6.92
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Dollar goes up in Armenia
Dollar goes up in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 536.58/$1 in Armenia on Wednesday; this is up by AMD 1.47 from Tuesday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 637.67 (up by AMD 5.60), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 741.50  (up by AMD 1.50), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 6.92 (down by AMD 0.08) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 431.98, AMD 30,097.73 and AMD 21,064.02, respectively.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
One dollar passes AMD 535 threshold in Armenia
The euro exchange rate also went up in the country…
 Dollar gains value in Armenia
The euro exchange rate, however, dropped in the country…
 Analyst says Turkish and Azerbaijani products have been spotted in Armenia over past months
A few months ago, I came across an...
 One dollar exceeds AMD 533 mark in Armenia
The euro exchange rate also went up in the country…
 Dollar goes up in Armenia
The euro exchange rate also increased in the country…
 Armenia PM: Budget revenues are overfulfilled by 20bn drams
According to the data of the first quarter…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos