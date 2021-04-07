Dollar goes up in Armenia

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 536.58/$1 in Armenia on Wednesday; this is up by AMD 1.47 from Tuesday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.
The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 637.67 (up by AMD 5.60), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 741.50 (up by AMD 1.50), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 6.92 (down by AMD 0.08) in the country.
In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 431.98, AMD 30,097.73 and AMD 21,064.02, respectively.