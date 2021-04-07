Armenia FM: Azerbaijan, Turkey unleashed aggression against Artsakh

YEREVAN. – Armenia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ara Aivazian, on Wednesday had a videoconference with Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana, Executive Secretary of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP).
As Armenian News-NEWS.am was informed by the Information and Public Relations Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, among other issues, matters related to the forthcoming 77th session of ESCAP were discussed.
The interlocutors expressed satisfaction with the close cooperation established between Armenia and ESCAP, reaffirming their mutual readiness to ensure the continuity of respective programs and initiatives.
FM Aivazian stressed that Armenia, being a landlocked country, has always advocated the strengthening of regional cooperation and interconnection based on the full implementation of the principle of inclusion.
Ara Aivazian and Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana exchanged views also on the international efforts to defeat COVID-19 and steps towards sustainable recovery from this pandemic.
The Armenian FM drew his interlocutor's attention to the fact that Azerbaijan and Turkey, ignoring the UN Secretary-General’s call for a global ceasefire during the pandemic, had unleashed a large-scale military aggression against Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), as a result of which the Artsakh Armenians now face urgent humanitarian and socioeconomic issues.
International organizations’ immediate engagement on the ground and the need to take active steps were highlighted.