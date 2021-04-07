News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 07
USD
536.58
EUR
637.67
RUB
6.92
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 07
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
536.58
EUR
637.67
RUB
6.92
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Armenia FM: Azerbaijan, Turkey unleashed aggression against Artsakh
Armenia FM: Azerbaijan, Turkey unleashed aggression against Artsakh
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Turkey
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Armenia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ara Aivazian, on Wednesday had a videoconference with Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana, Executive Secretary of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP).

As Armenian News-NEWS.am was informed by the Information and Public Relations Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, among other issues, matters related to the forthcoming 77th session of ESCAP were discussed.

The interlocutors expressed satisfaction with the close cooperation established between Armenia and ESCAP, reaffirming their mutual readiness to ensure the continuity of respective programs and initiatives.

FM Aivazian stressed that Armenia, being a landlocked country, has always advocated the strengthening of regional cooperation and interconnection based on the full implementation of the principle of inclusion.

Ara Aivazian and Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana exchanged views also on the international efforts to defeat COVID-19 and steps towards sustainable recovery from this pandemic.

The Armenian FM drew his interlocutor's attention to the fact that Azerbaijan and Turkey, ignoring the UN Secretary-General’s call for a global ceasefire during the pandemic, had unleashed a large-scale military aggression against Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), as a result of which the Artsakh Armenians now face urgent humanitarian and socioeconomic issues.

International organizations’ immediate engagement on the ground and the need to take active steps were highlighted.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia PM: Presence of Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh is becoming a key factor for stability
“Today we will discuss certain nuances of...
 Putin says normalization of Karabakh conflict is one of the most pressing issues
His remarks came at the beginning of the meeting with Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan...
 Karabakh emergency situations service: Life-threatening ammunition found in Askeran
The State Service for Emergency Situations of...
 Karabakh emergency service: Another body is transferred to Armenian side
The total number of dead bodies found—or transferred to the Armenian side—ever since the ceasefire last November is now 1,530…
 Republican Party of Armenia member on incumbent authorities' probe into circumstances behind Four-Day Artsakh War
According to him, the biggest problem of the...
 Armenia, Russia defense ministers discuss Karabakh
Vagharshak Harutyunyan and Sergey Shoygu had a telephone conversation…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos