Erdogan announces tender for construction of controversial Istanbul Canal

Turkey will soon hold a tender for the construction of a huge canal on the outskirts of Istanbul and will lay the groundwork for it in the summer, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, promoting a project that has drawn criticism for its cost and environmental impact.
The Kanal Istanbul project will connect the Black Sea north of Istanbul with the Sea of Marmara in the south and is estimated at $ 9.2 billion, Reuters reported.
The government says it will make it easier to navigate the Bosphorus and prevent accidents, but critics said it would harm the environment and pollute freshwater resources. Last month, Turkey approved plans for the development of the project.
Addressing lawmakers from his ruling Justice and Development Party, Erdogan noted that Turkey will continue to implement this plan, whether you like it or not, and added that the channel will become the new trachea for the region.