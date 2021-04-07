EU, WHO donate 100 oxygen concentrators to Armenia (PHOTOS)

YEREVAN. – The European Union (EU) and the World Health Organization (WHO) have donated 100 oxygen concentrators to the Ministry of Health of Armenia to help patients recover from the severe illness caused by COVID-19, the ministry informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
These devices were provided as part of a broader package of assistance to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Armenia.
Head of the EU Delegation to Armenia, Ambassador Andrea Wiktorin, WHO representative in Armenia Egor Zaitsev, and Armenian First Deputy Minister of Health Lena Nanushyan visited the National Center for Provision of Medicines and Medical Supplies to receive the delivery of these devices.
In the coming months, 22 ventilators and 7 stationary fluoroscopy equipments will be delivered to Armenia.
