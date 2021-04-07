News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 07
USD
536.58
EUR
637.67
RUB
6.92
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 07
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
536.58
EUR
637.67
RUB
6.92
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Putin says trade volume between Russia and Armenia can be soon restored
Putin says trade volume between Russia and Armenia can be soon restored
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics, Economics


The volume of trade between Russia and Armenia, which has decreased due to the COVID-19 pandemic, can be restored and increased in the near future, Russian President Vladimir Putin noted during a meeting in Moscow with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

The Russian leader called the volume of trade between the two countries solid, noting that in 2020, for a number of reasons, primarily due to the coronavirus pandemic, there was a slight decrease in this indicator. 

The trade turnover between Russia and Armenia in 2020 amounted to more than $ 2.3 billion, having decreased by 9.6% compared to 2019.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Russia, Armenia carrying out military-technical cooperation plan in full
“Armenia remains one of Russia’s...
 Putin on supply of Sputnik V vaccine to Armenia: I think we will solve this issue
"Our production is being promoted...
 Meeting of Armenia PM and Russia President kicks off
The agenda also includes issues related to...
 Armenia PM paying working visit to Moscow
Issues related to the trilateral statement of November 9, 2020 are also on the agenda…
 Armenia, Russia defense ministers discuss Karabakh
Vagharshak Harutyunyan and Sergey Shoygu had a telephone conversation…
 Newspaper: Armenia PM Pashinyan will try to gain Russia's trust with today's meeting
As per Russian political scientist Stanislav Pritchin…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos