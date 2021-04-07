Putin says trade volume between Russia and Armenia can be soon restored

The volume of trade between Russia and Armenia, which has decreased due to the COVID-19 pandemic, can be restored and increased in the near future, Russian President Vladimir Putin noted during a meeting in Moscow with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.
The Russian leader called the volume of trade between the two countries solid, noting that in 2020, for a number of reasons, primarily due to the coronavirus pandemic, there was a slight decrease in this indicator.
The trade turnover between Russia and Armenia in 2020 amounted to more than $ 2.3 billion, having decreased by 9.6% compared to 2019.