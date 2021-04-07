Armenia ex-president Kocharyan is acquitted; Pashinyan meets Putin in Moscow - 07.04.21 digest

Armenian News - NEWS.am presents the daily digest of Armenia-related top news as of 07.04.21:

Armenia ex-President Robert Kocharyan has been acquitted.

After the change of power in Armenia in 2018, the most controversial case of the constitutional order overthrow, or the so-called "March 1" case, collapsed on Tuesday.

Kocharyan, who served as president for a decade, was charged with acting unlawfully during protests in 2018 over his decision to introduce a state of emergency in March 2008 following a disputed election. At least 10 people were killed in clashes between the police and protesters.

Thus, the Court of First Instance, based on the decision of the Constitutional Court to declare Article 300.1 of the Criminal Code unconstitutional and invalid, terminated the criminal prosecution against four former high-ranking officials accused under that article. The court acquitted them and terminated the case.

With this case, a new phase of PM Nikol Pashinyan's three-year rule began back in 2018. Pashinyan had built his 2018 election campaign almost entirely on the promises of inciting hatred against the main defendants in the "March 1" case, in particular, second President Robert Kocharyan.

During the past three years, Robert Kocharyan spent about 500 days in prison. Robert Kocharyan was released three times by the decision of different courts. And even though he did not violate the regulations, the prosecutors were submitting motions to detain him again, and other judges were granting these motions.

The results of the upcoming elections will show what the bloc led by Robert Kocharyan will achieve, but the first major victory of Kocharyan and his team is already a reality: he has been acquitted.

Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met on Wednesday in Moscow with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The leaders of the two countries discussed strategic issues on the agenda of Armenian-Russian relations—in particular, trade and economic ties, energy, security, strategic investments, health care.

During the meeting, Putin noted that the volume of trade between Russia and Armenia, which has decreased due to the COVID-19 pandemic, can be restored and increased soon.

Meanwhile, Pashinyan proposed to build a new nuclear power plant in Armenia with the participation of Russia.

Russian president, in turn, noted that the restoration of trade and economic ties and transport routes in Nagorno-Karabakh is the most important task of post-conflict reconstruction in the region and the development of Armenia.

Talking about Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh [Artsakh], Pashinyan noted that the presence of Russian peacekeepers is becoming the most important factor of stability in the region.

The sides also touchef upon the COVID-19 situation amid vaccine supplies. Russian President Armenian PM spoke about Russia-made Sputnik V vaccine supplies to Armenia.

Pashinyan noted that Armenia will receive a batch of Russian vaccine in the coming days. "But that's only 15,000 doses, and we need a million," he noted.

"Our production is being promoted. We are talking about a fairly large volume of production of this drug. So I think we will solve this issue," Putin, in turn, said.

Meanwhile, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu on Wednesday had a phone talk with Armenian Defense Minister Vagharshak Harutyunyan. The defense ministers discussed the situation in connection with settlement in Nagorno-Karabakh, as well as other issues of mutual interest.

The Azerbaijani side has transferred another dead body to the Armenian side.

According to preliminary data, the dead soldier has been a participant in the recent hostilities in Artsakh [Nagorno-Karabakh].

The total number of dead bodies found—or transferred to the Armenian side—from the areas now outside Artsakh's jurisdiction ever since the ceasefire last November is now 1,530, and according to preliminary data, 27 of them are of civilians.

The women’s action of protest initiated by the opposition VETO movement of Armenia took place in Yerevan on Wednesday. The women were marching from Charles Aznavour Square to the main government building. They tried to enter the building, and as a result, clashes occurred between the police and these protesters.

Fifteen citizens have been apprehended at the government building courtyard.

During the protest, police officers even tried to apprehend Varduhi Ishkhanyan, wife of the opposition Homeland Salvation Movement’s candidate for Prime Minister of Armenia Vazgen Manukyan.

Police were pulling Ishkhanyan from her hands and neck, but they let her go after being reproached and shamed by the other demonstrators.

From April 8 to 9, Azerbaijan will conduct joint operative-tactical military exercises along with Turkey, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan reports.

The drills will be conducted at the all-army polygons deployed in various directions of the Azerbaijani army's responsibility zones.

As of Wednesday morning, 1,025 COVID-19 new cases were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 198,898 in the country.

Also, 20 more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 3,647 cases.

The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 626, the total respective number so far is 178,227.