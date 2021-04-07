News
Armenia PM: Presence of Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh is becoming a key factor for stability
Armenia PM: Presence of Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh is becoming a key factor for stability
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics


The presence of Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh is becoming a key factor for stability and security in the region. This is what Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said during his meeting with President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin in Moscow, adding that he hopes to consider the architecture of the security system in Nagorno-Karabakh, Armenia and the region in general.

“Today we will discuss certain nuances of the Russian-Armenian grouping of the joint forces. We also have a unified air defense system in the region, and I hope to specify certain nuances. Once again, I would like to mention your personal contribution to stabilization of the situation in the region, especially after the war and the signing of the trilateral statement (on Nagorno-Karabakh-ed.). However, in this context, there is a very important issue that remains unsolved, and that is the issue of prisoners of war, hostages and other persons being kept. Based on the statement signed on November 9, 2020, all prisoners of war, hostages and other persons being kept must be returned to Armenia, but unfortunately, there are still Armenians being kept in Azerbaijan. I am very glad that we don’t have disagreements over this. It is very important to discuss our views on the solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh issue since the issue remains unsolved. I would also like to discuss economic cooperation, particularly strategic investments. In this context, today I would like to consideration the opportunity of building a new nuclear power plant in Armenia,” Pashinyann said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
