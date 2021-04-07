Pentagon head to visit Israel

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will visit Israel next week. This will be the first visit by the Joe Biden administration to the Middle East at the cabinet-level.
Austin is expected to arrive on Sunday and meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Secretary Benny Gantz, and Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi.
According to Israeli officials, the agenda will include Iran and other regional issues such as Syria and Lebanon, Axios reports.
Israeli officials also intend to enhance the US-Israeli security understanding achieved in the last weeks of the Trump administration to maintain Israel's high-quality military superiority in the region. Israel wants to make sure the Biden administration is committed to these agreements.