Armenia Deputy PM receives newly appointed Ambassador of Kazakhstan

Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan today received newly appointed Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Armenia Bolat Imanbayev, as reported the Government of Armenia.

Congratulating Imambayev on his appointment, Grigoryan wished him success and voiced hope that he would continue the work of the previous ambassador and make his contributions to the development of Armenian-Kazakh relations.

The Ambassador expressed gratitude for the reception and emphasized that the friendship between the two countries is hinged on historical and cultural ties, as well as the warm contacts between the peoples. In this context, Grigoryan talked about the importance of the Travel Without COVID-19 program and underscored the fact that it would be appropriate for Kazakhstan to join the program.

The parties considered the opportunities for development of bilateral cooperation and cooperation within the Eurasian Economic Union and touched upon the prospect for deepening of trade and economic relations. They also attached importance to intensification of the activities of the intergovernmental commission and touched upon the opportunities for development of cooperation in the areas of education, science and high technologies.