Armenia President grants state awards and gives gifts to servicewomen and female medical workers

By the decrees of President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian, during today’s ceremony at the presidential residence, a group of servicewomen received state awards for their contributions to homeland defense and for the courage and self-dedication they showed during the war, as reported the Department of Public Relations of the Staff of the President of Armenia.

On the occasion of Motherhood and Beauty Day, medical workers and representatives of the Staff of the President received gifts, and President Sarkissian also gave a special gift to Rima Demirtchyan, wife of National Hero of Armenia Karen Demirtchyan.

Congratulating the women on the occasion, President Sarkissian said Armenian mothers are not only the pillar of a family, but also wear military uniforms to defend the homeland, if necessary.

“Before this meeting, I was talking to the defense minister, who briefly presented the heroic acts that you committed. I bow in front of you. Armenian nurses and military nurses were not only soldiers and doctors, but also sisters and mothers and tried to do everything possible to save the lives of our boys and men. I can’t disregard the mothers whose sons fell in the war. The loss of thousands of our bright young men is a tremendous loss for all us Armenians and the soldiers’ families. It is the duty of all of us, and first and foremost the State, to never forget those families and the boys and girls who sacrificed their lives during the war, as well as those who returned with injuries and those who continue to serve,” he said and expressed special gratitude to female medical workers for their fight during the pandemic.

In closing, President Sarkissian emphasized that each person needs to do his or her best to build a new and strong Armenia.