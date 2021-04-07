Armenia defense minister gives instructions to organize treatment for wounded serviceman abroad

Minister of Defense of Armenia Vagharshak Harutyunyan, Chair of the Standing Committee on Defense and Security of the National Assembly Andranik Kocharyan and Head of the Military-Medical Department of the Armed Forces, Colonel Sahak Ohanyan today visited Astghik Medical Center where the defense minister was told about the health condition and course of treatment of servicemen who were severely wounded during the war unleashed on September 27, 2020 and are recovering at Astghik Medical Center.
During a discussion with the administration and doctors, the minister discussed the organizing of treatment for fixed-term serviceman Hayk Zakaryan abroad (Zakaryan received a severe shrapnel wound).
Harutyunyan stressed that it is necessary to do everything possible to save the soldier’s life and gave the head of the Military-Medical Department specific instructions and assignments to provide a solution as soon as possible.