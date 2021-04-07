Yerkirmedia: Armenia PM meeting with Armenian community of Russia, entrance based on list, questions prepared

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan is scheduled to meet with representatives of the Armenian community of Russia at Ararat-Hyatt Hotel in Moscow today, as reported in the article posted on yerkirmedia.am.

The website reports that, according to preliminary information, many Russian-Armenian figures, especially businessmen have declined the invitation to meet with the Prime Minister.

“President of the Armenian Lawyers Association Shahen Petrosyan had given consent to attend the meeting and was going to try to bring others to the meeting as well, but later, he said he wasn’t going to come.

The questions for Pashinyan were prepared in advance and given to all the attendees, and a representative of yerkirmedia.am also received a sample of the questions. Some Armenians of Russia are currently at the hotel and told yerkirmedia.am that they have come to ask Pashinyan their questions. However, they are deprived of that opportunity since people on previously approved lists can enter. A little while ago, one of them was asked to step out of the hotel for verification of documents and was taken to the local police station. There are many Armenian and Russian security officers at the hotel now.

Yerkirmedia.am will report details later.

A little while ago, security officers asked yerkirmedia.am’s correspondent to step out of the hotel,” the website reported.