Newspaper: Armenia opposition movement expected more from its Sevan rally

YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily of Armenia writes: The next stop of the provincial visit[s] of the Homeland Salvation Movement [(HSV)] [which demands the resignation of PM Nikol Pashinyan] will be Ararat or Armavir Province. [But] before that, the HSV organizing committee will hold a session and will discuss the options to avoid the picture of [their recent] Sevan [town rally].
The thing is that [their] yesterday's visit to Sevan did not meet their expectations; there were very few people [at the rally]. Some people believe that working hours are not the best for such meetings, people are at work; add to that, the agricultural season has opened, and they return home from the fields in the evening. On the other hand, in the evening hours there is a problem of lighting at the squares in the communities.
After discussing these issues, they [the HSV] will find new solutions and implement the next route.
By the way, the [parliamentary opposition] PAP [Prosperous Armenia Party] is the only force in the movement that had not sent a representative to Sevan.