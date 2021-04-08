US National Archives wants to make Trump's banned tweets accessible to public

The National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) confirmed Wednesday that it is working to make publicly available tweets from former President Trump that Twitter has taken down and pledged not to allow back on its platform, Fox News reported.

NARA and Twitter have worked closely together for years to keep records of government content posted to the social media giant–but the banning of Trumps’ personal account complicated matters.

"NARA intends to provide public access to all captured and preserved Presidential Record social media, including any blocked or deleted Tweets that have been transferred to us," a National Archives spokesperson said in a statement Wednesday.

Still, Twitter and NARA say their archives are separate and distinct from each other’s, and only the National Archive will be sharing the tweets.

"Twitter is solely responsible for the decision of what content is available on their platform," the statement continued. "NARA works closely with Twitter and other social media platforms to maintain archived social accounts from each presidential administration, but ultimately the platform owners can decline to host these accounts. NARA preserves platform independent copies of social media records and is working to make that content available to the public."

A Twitter spokesperson said that while the company would preserve records "in accordance with appropriate laws," it had no intention of reactivating tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account following his controversial ban in January.