Newspaper: Armenia births increase in first 2 months of year

YEREVAN. – Zhoghovurd newspaper of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: The number of births in Armenia has increased in the first two months of this year.

Zhoghovurd daily learned that 5,389 children were born in Armenia in January-February last year, and 5,495—in the same period this year; that is, the number of births has increased by 106 in one year. But the births have dropped by 6 compared to the same period in 2019.

According to the RA Statistical Committee [(SC)], the number of deaths has increased. Note that the number of deaths in January-February last year was 5,001, whereas 4,954 deaths were registered in 2019.

Officially, 5,960 deaths were registered during the same period, of which 462, by the way, according to preliminary data, as a result of military actions. (…) [but] chronologically, [they] occurred during the 44-day [Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)] war of 2020.

According to the SC data, in the final stage of development, they will be included in the number of deaths in 2020; as a result, the indicators for 2021 will be revised; that is, it is possible that in the near future, the mortality indicators for 2021 will decrease, whereas those for 2020 will increase.