Tragic road accident occurs in Armenia’s Ararat

At 1:22am on Thursday, the Ararat provincial crisis management center received a call informing that a car and a freight train had collided on the train tracks on the Dimitrov-Mkhchyan motorway.
It turned out that the train had collided with the car near the barrier of Dimitrov village, moved forward about 600 meters, and the driver—born in 1986—of the car had died on the spot, the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
The rescuers removed the driver's body from the car with the help of special equipment and carried it to a waiting ambulance.