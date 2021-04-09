Auto sales in China are up 72.8% in Q1 2021

The total car sales in China in January-March 2021 exceeded 6.34 million units, which is 72.8% more than in the first quarter of last year. Such data are contained in a report published on Thursday by the Chinese association of automobile manufacturers, TASS reported.
During the specified period, sales of commercial vehicles increased by 71.2% in annual terms, and passenger cars - by 74.1%. For March this year, 2.38 million cars assembled in China were sold on the market, which is 64% more than in February. The growth of this indicator in annual terms amounted to 66.8%.
A total of 25.31 million vehicles were sold in China in 2020, down 1.9% from 2019, according to official figures. Last year, 25.23 million vehicles were assembled in the local market. The decline in this indicator was within 2%.
In 2021, according to the association's forecasts, sales should grow by 4% and exceed 26 million vehicles.