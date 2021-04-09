News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 09
USD
537.36
EUR
637.58
RUB
6.97
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 09
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
537.36
EUR
637.58
RUB
6.97
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Auto sales in China are up 72.8% in Q1 2021
Auto sales in China are up 72.8% in Q1 2021
Region:World News
Theme: Economics, Car World

The total car sales in China in January-March 2021 exceeded 6.34 million units, which is 72.8% more than in the first quarter of last year. Such data are contained in a report published on Thursday by the Chinese association of automobile manufacturers, TASS reported.

During the specified period, sales of commercial vehicles increased by 71.2% in annual terms, and passenger cars - by 74.1%. For March this year, 2.38 million cars assembled in China were sold on the market, which is 64% more than in February. The growth of this indicator in annual terms amounted to 66.8%.

A total of 25.31 million vehicles were sold in China in 2020, down 1.9% from 2019, according to official figures. Last year, 25.23 million vehicles were assembled in the local market. The decline in this indicator was within 2%.

In 2021, according to the association's forecasts, sales should grow by 4% and exceed 26 million vehicles.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
American auto industry turns to government for help amid disruption of production danger
The US Commerce Department is to devote some of the funding to a proposed bill to expand...
 Xiaomi officially announces its intention to start production of electric vehicles
Xiaomi was created in April 2010 and at this stage is one of the four leading smartphone manufacturers in the world...
 Elon Musk says you can now buy Tesla with bitcoin
"You can now buy a Tesla with Bitcoin...
 Hyundai Motor to replace batteries in nearly 82,000 EVs worldwide
Hyundai said in a statement that of its estimated $ 1 trillion recall costs. South Korean won...
Tesla suspends sales of Model Y electric crossover
The Standard Range electric car, covering 392 km on a single charge...
 Car imports to Armenia reduced by almost 26 times in 2020
According to Mnatsakan Sharafyan...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos