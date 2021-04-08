Armenia’s Ijevan has new acting mayor

By the decision of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Hayk Ghalumyan has been relieved of the post of acting mayor of Ijevan, Armenia, and Artur Chagharyan has been appointed to this post.
To note, Ijevan is the hometown of PM Pashinyan.
Earlier, Armenian News-NEWS.am reported that Hayk Ghalumyan—the brother of Vahe Ghalumyan, an MP of the National Assembly majority My Step faction—, the acting mayor of Ijevan, will be appointed Governor of Tavush Province. This matter is on the agenda of Thursday's Cabinet meeting of the government.