Thursday
April 08
Thursday
April 08
Armenia minister of education, science, culture and sport leaves for Russia on working visit
Armenia minister of education, science, culture and sport leaves for Russia on working visit
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics, Society

From April 8 to 12, Armenia’s Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport Vahram Dumanyan and Deputy Minister Karen Giloyan will be on a working visit to the Russian Federation.

According to the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport, during the visit, the ministers are scheduled to meet with representative of the sector-specific government agencies of the Russian Federation. In particular, Minister Dumanyan will hold a working discussion with Minister of Science and Higher Education of the Russian Federation Valery Falkov, and Deputy Minister Giloyan will meet with Deputy Minister of Sport Marina Tomilova.

The high-ranking officials of the Armenian Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport will also attend the European Weightlifting Championships taking place in Moscow and at which Armenia is represented by 14 athletes.
Հայերեն
