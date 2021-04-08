News
Thursday
April 08
News
Thursday
April 08
Polish FM leaves for urgent visit to Ukraine due to situation on country's borders
Polish FM leaves for urgent visit to Ukraine due to situation on country's borders
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Polish FM Zbigniew Rau urgently leaves for a visit to Ukraine to discuss the situation on the borders of this country, the Polish MFA tweeted.

An extraordinary urgent visit of Minister Zbigniew Rau to Kyiv will take place. The visit is connected with a threat to peace on the borders of Ukraine.

The situation in Donbass became more complicated at the end of February; shootings were recorded in the region almost every day, including with the use of mortars and grenade launchers. The parties blamed each other for aggravating the situation.

On March 30, Russian President Vladimir Putin held a video conference with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Among other things, he expressed concern about the destabilization of the situation in Donbas by Kyiv.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
