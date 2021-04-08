Armenia government increases funding for science

YEREVAN. – At Thursday's Cabinet session, the government of Armenia made a redistribution in the law on the state budget for 2021, according to which the funds—13,104,247,300 drams—allocated for the implementation of scientific and scientific-technical programs have increased by 2.78 billion drams.

The matter was presented at the Cabinet meeting by the by the deputy minister of education, science, culture and sports, Zhanna Andreasyan.

According to her, these additional funds will be directed to thematic scientific research and infrastructure modernization programs.

In his turn, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated: "The issue of increasing funding to science has been discussed in Armenia for a long time, and that has been on our government's agenda. We have had dozens of discussions on this topic; the topic of discussion is the following: adding money anywhere does not mean at all that we will achieve a substantive result. It is very important to make sure that the investment that is being made can first be 'digested' by the system; that is, there are appropriate grounds and mechanisms for that. Second, this contribution will be targeted and serve the development of science [in Armenia]. We are trying to launch institutional mechanisms with this as well. This is the first stage of this process; it will be continuous."