Armenia PM promises to raise some teachers' salaries by at least 30-50% starting in the fall

I attach great importance to the teacher qualification process, which is entering the practical stage, meaning that we will introduce a new and key factor in the general education system. This is what Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said during today’s government session.
According to Pashinyan, this factor provides a very specific incentive for teachers to improve their qualifications. “As a result of this process, we can guarantee that our schools will only have highly qualified teachers who, by the way, will have the opportunity to constantly increase their salaries through their qualifications. This means they will raise their salaries, not the Government. Starting from this November, the salaries of at least 1,500 teachers will be raised by at least 30-50%,” the head of government explained.