Eight new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh
Eight new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Society

STEPANAKERT. – A total of 47 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Wednesday in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), and from which eight new cases of coronavirus were confirmed, the Artsakh Ministry of Health informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

At present, 27 people are receiving inpatient treatment in Artsakh for COVID-19.

A total of 4,936 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Artsakh so far this year, and the results of 640 of them have come back positive.

A total of 2,524 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed and 22,384 coronavirus tests have been conducted so far in Artsakh.
Հայերեն
