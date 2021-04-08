News
Armenia premier: To what extent should our army be professional?
Armenia premier: To what extent should our army be professional?
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – We need to have discussions in connection with the future structure of our armed forces. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated this at Thursday's Cabinet meeting of the government of Armenia.

"Also, in connection with the principles of the term-based military service: To what extent should the army be professional? To what extent should [it] rely on contract [soldiers]? To what extent should [it] rely on professionals? Not on contract [soldiers], but on professionals because in practice we saw that there is a certain and very important difference between just a contract serviceman and a professional serviceman. But these are just agendas. We need to have a very serious and in-depth discussion and make decisions on these issues," the PM added.
