Trial over claim of ex-advisors to Armenia Constitutional Court president in progress

The Administrative Court of Armenia is holding the trial over the claim filed by former advisor to the President of the Constitutional Court Grigor Muradyan vs President of the Constitutional Court Arman Dilanyan and the decision rendered by him, former Chief of Staff of the Constitutional Court Edgar Ghazaryan posted on his Facebook page.
As reported earlier, former advisors to the President of the Constitutional Court Hrayr Ghukasyan, Grigor Muradyan and Vardan Poghosyan submitted to the Administrative Court a claim against President of the Constitutional Court Arman Dilanyan.
The ex-advisors demand that their jobs are restored and that they are paid the average salaries for the period of forced idleness.