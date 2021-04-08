News
George Kent says Azerbaijan can be perceived as winner in Karabakh war, however, this does not lead to crisis settlement
George Kent says Azerbaijan can be perceived as winner in Karabakh war, however, this does not lead to crisis settlement
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The US State Department argues that Russia may be seeking to preserve the conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh, rather than resolve it, George Kent, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs, noted. 

He spoke at a webinar organized by the Washington-based Turkish Heritage NGO, TASS reported.

Meanwhile, characterizing the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, he accused Russia of wanting to prolong the conflict and also quoted an unnamed deputy head of the Georgian MFA.

Kent assured that the United States welcomes the cessation of hostilities between Azerbaijan and Armenia over Nagorno-Karabakh. 

According to him, so far the settlement has been taking place within the OSCE Minsk Group and the process of the co-chairs, which was jointly led by the United States, France, and Russia.

He noted that the United States remains ready to render assistance to Azerbaijan and Armenia in the settlement of the conflict if Baku and Yerevan are interested in this.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
