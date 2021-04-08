President of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Arayik Harutyunyan today had a meeting with the relatives of heroes of Artsakh Igor Muradyan and Vigen Shirinyan and bestowed the "Golden Eagle" Order upon them.
The press office of the President of Artsakh reports that Muradyan and Shirinyan received the highest state award for their significant contributions to the struggle for the liberation of Artsakh and their services provided to the homeland.
Harutyunyan stated that the Armenian people have achieved brilliant victories and undergone major trials and tribulations during the Artsakh movement, but have continued their struggle to shape a reliable future. Harutyunyan stressed that even today, Armenians stay true to the ideas and values of the movement and will do everything possible to achieve the pan-national goals.