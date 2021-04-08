Armenia PM congratulates Slovakian counterpart on his appointment

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has sent a congratulatory message to Prime Minister of Slovakia Eduard Heger on the occasion of being appointed Prime Minister, as reported the Government of Armenia.
Armenian News-NEWS.am presents the congratulatory message which reads as follows:
“On behalf of the Government of Armenia and myself, accept my warm congratulatory remarks and kind wishes on the occasion of being appointed Prime Minister of Slovakia.
Armenia highly appreciates the ongoing development of relations with friendly Slovakia inn all sectors of mutual interest.
I am certain that, through mutual efforts, the relations between Armenia and Slovakia, which are hinged on the friendship and mutual sympathy, will continue to deepen and strengthen at the bilateral and multilateral levels for the benefit of our peoples.
Taking the opportunity, I wish you success, and I wish the people of Slovakia welfare and peace.”