Hassan Rouhani accuses US authorities of obstructing supply of COVID-19 vaccines to Iran

Armenia's Pashinyan receives Prosecutor General of the Russian Federation

Armenia minister of education, science, culture and sport leaves for Russia on working visit

Armenia Journalists' Union shares concerns about amendments to Civil Code during meeting with President

Armenia Deputy PM visits Homeland Defender's Rehabilitation Center

Armenian NGO president: Court changes pre-trial measure for citizen arrested after disturbances near govt building

Armenia receives Russia-made COVID-19 vaccine, ex-president sues PM Pashinyan, 08.04.21 digest

Karabakh President, Armenia Government discuss compensation for material damages incurred by Artsakh citizens

Real Madrid are sure they are favorites in fight for Haaland's transfer

UK launching Hong Kong resettlement aid package

Armenia State Revenue Committee chief, Netherlands envoy discuss cooperation

One dollar exceeds AMD 537 mark in Armenia

Armenia Prosecutor General raises Armenian POWs issue during meeting with Russian counterpart

Armenia opposition MP: Government recalls bill abolishing guarantees of ombudsman's independence

Antoine Griezmann's third child also born on April 8

President of the Union of Armenians of Russia having closed meetings in Armenia

Germany to hold talks with Russia on possible supplies of Sputnik V vaccine

Oscar-winning Hollywood producer Scott Rudin accused of mistreating colleagues

FC Ararat-Armenia defeated by FC Van

Armenia ruling bloc MP: Central Bank will “inject” US dollar into market

Putin and Merkel discuss situation in Donbass

Dutch News: Boy, 13, faces deportation to Armenia where he has never been

UEFA Champions League: Symbolic team of the week and contenders for Best Player

Armenia PM to Artsakh President: It is important that I share with you content of discussions with Russian President

75% of children with severe complications from COVID-19 were asymptomatic

Armenia high-tech industry minister, Security Council Secretary discuss broad range of security issues

Kim Kardashian opens Skims pop-up shop in LA and announces launch of swimsuit line

Armenia court returns Tavush Province governor's lawsuit against ex-PM Hrant Bagratyan

Hassan Rouhani accuses US authorities of obstructing supply of COVID-19 vaccines to Iran

Armenia PM congratulates Slovakian counterpart on his appointment

Armenia women's football team outscores Lebanon

Armenia President meets with rectors of several universities

Armenia premier: To what extent should our army be professional?

Armenia ex-President Kocharyan sues PM Pashinyan

Health minister on upcoming snap elections’ impact on Armenia epidemic situation: Hard to make predictions

Kourtney Kardashian shows three types of dolma

Amnesty to be applied to men who avoided Armenia compulsory military service and reached age of 27

George Kent says Azerbaijan can be perceived as winner in Karabakh war, however, this does not lead to crisis settlement

US, Canada, Lithuania, Poland, and UK hold online discussions on Ukraine crisis

Rege-Jean Page was rejected to play Superman's grandfather

Armenia minister of health: Results of DNA tests performed abroad and in our country were same

PSG president: It is an important victory for club's history

Russian Prosecutor General arrives in Armenia

Armenia’s Tavush has new provincial governor

Polish FM leaves for urgent visit to Ukraine due to situation on country's borders

Eight new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh

Trial over claim of ex-advisors to Armenia Constitutional Court president in progress

Armenia government increases funding for science

Media: Prince Harry is waiting for royal family to apologize to Meghan Markle

Ardshinbank and Visa offer smart Visa payment rings for the first time in Armenia

Health minister: Armenia received first batch of Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19

Central bank to carry out actions in Armenia foreign exchange market

Oil prices falling after increase in US gasoline inventories contrary to expectations

Armenian National Committee of Australia calls on PM Scott with open letter to formally recognize Genocide

Armenia gets first batch of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus (VIDEO)

Fallen, missing soldiers’ relatives assemble outside Armenia MOD

Oral insulin successfully tested in rodents

1,231 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Mbappe: I love this kind of game and being decisive

Armenia government holding Cabinet meeting

Armenia’s Ijevan has new acting mayor

Tragic road accident occurs in Armenia’s Ararat

Brad Pitt, Brioni release joint collection (PHOTOS)

US National Archives wants to make Trump's banned tweets accessible to public

Newspaper: Armenia births increase in first 2 months of year

Newspaper: Armenia opposition movement expected more from its Sevan rally

Why Vitamin D is recommended before bariatric surgery

Newspaper: Armenia PM "deceives" units close to him

Artsakh FM: Azerbaijanis intruded into road leading to Stepanakert, this is manifestation of terrorism

More than 1,800 prisoners are broken out of Nigeria jail

Europa League: Matches of the day

Champions League: Bayern lose to PSG, Porto are defeated by Chelsea

Pentagon head to visit Israel

Rwandan President praises new report on France's role in 1994 genocide

Armenia ruling party MP: All efforts need to be made to make sure coronavirus vaccinations are free-of-charge

Mayor of Tbilisi Kakha Kaladze intends to leave politics

Juventus beat Napoli, Sassuolo defeated by Inter Milan

Armenia ruling party MP: We believe courts are at least half independent

Armenia PM says his meeting with Russia's Putin was fruitful

Armenia residents transferring their money to US

The IMF expects most Gulf economies to recover this year at a faster pace

Beijing denounces Turkish politicians

Turkish court sentences dozen people to life in prison for 2016 coup attempt

84-year-old woman dies after fire breaks out in garden near house in Armenian village

Armenia PM Office's Public Relations and Information Center head resigns

Yerkirmedia: Armenia PM meeting with Armenian community of Russia, entrance based on list, questions prepared

Armenia ruling party MP's brother to be appointed governor of Tavush Province

Armen Sarkissian receives President of Union of Armenians of Russia

China sends additional fighters to Taiwan's air defense zone

Over 145 million COVID-19 vaccinations done in China

Luis Suarez to not play with Atletico Madrid for about a month

FC Urartu beat FC Ararat

California plans to fully open its economy on June 15

Armenia defense minister gives instructions to organize treatment for wounded serviceman abroad

Armenia President receives France Ambassador

Armenia President grants state awards and gives gifts to servicewomen and female medical workers

Air force plane crashes in Turkey: pilot dies

Armenia ex-president Kocharyan is acquitted; Pashinyan meets Putin in Moscow - 07.04.21 digest

Female members of Armenia's VETO movement plan to hold more demonstrations, almost all apprehended had bruises

Armenia Deputy PM receives newly appointed Ambassador of Kazakhstan

Armenia deputy economy minister in Georgia, prospects for cooperation in agriculture sector discussed