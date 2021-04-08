News
Hassan Rouhani accuses US authorities of obstructing supply of COVID-19 vaccines to Iran
Region:Iran
Theme: Politics

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has made the US government responsible for obstructing the supply of coronavirus vaccines to Iran under the COVAX program, saying that Iran is developing its own domestic vaccine, Tasnim reported.

Rouhani noted that his administration had made plans in a timely manner to purchase the vaccine from abroad and produce it domestically following the outbreak of the pandemic.

However, US obstructionism has postponed the supply of a vaccine to Iran as part of WHO's COVID-19 program, he added.

According to Rouhani, Tehran signed a deal to purchase 10 million doses of coronavirus vaccine from a foreign company, but the supply was blocked by American obstructionism.

He noted that Iran also paid India for several million doses of the vaccine, but Indians claim their judicial system has blocked the export of the vaccine to Iran.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
