Armenia President meets with rectors of several universities

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian today met with the rectors of a number of state universities, including Yerevan State University, Yerevan State Medical University, the Armenian National Agrarian University, the National Polytechnic University of Armenia, Gavar State University and the Armenian State University of Economics, as reported the press service of the Staff of the President of Armenia.
During the meeting, the President and rectors touched upon the adopted bill on making amendments and supplements to the Law on Higher Education and Science, and all the rectors shared their views and approaches.
The law is on the President’s desk, but hasn’t been signed yet since the President is having meetings with sector-specific professionals and institutions to understand their views on the new law.