News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 08
USD
537.36
EUR
637.58
RUB
6.97
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 08
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
537.36
EUR
637.58
RUB
6.97
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Armenia President meets with rectors of several universities
Armenia President meets with rectors of several universities
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian today met with the rectors of a number of state universities, including Yerevan State University, Yerevan State Medical University, the Armenian National Agrarian University, the National Polytechnic University of Armenia, Gavar State University and the Armenian State University of Economics, as reported the press service of the Staff of the President of Armenia.

During the meeting, the President and rectors touched upon the adopted bill on making amendments and supplements to the Law on Higher Education and Science, and all the rectors shared their views and approaches.

The law is on the President’s desk, but hasn’t been signed yet since the President is having meetings with sector-specific professionals and institutions to understand their views on the new law.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos