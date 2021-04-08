Armenia PM to Artsakh President: It is important that I share with you content of discussions with Russian President

YEREVAN. – Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) President Arayik Harutyunyan, who is in Yerevan on a working visit, on Thursday had a working meeting with Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the PM's press service informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

"After the end of the 44-day [Artsakh] war, we are practically working [together] on a daily basis to restore normal life in Artsakh, and I can state that during this time we have implemented large-scale programs together; we have already implemented joint projects worth tens of billions of drams.

It [this meeting] is also a good opportunity for me to share with you the results and impressions of [my] visit to Moscow. Naturally, the issue of Artsakh and the situation around Artsakh has been one of the most important points of our discussions with the President of Russia, and I consider it very important that I share also with you the content of the discussions,” PM Pashinyan said in particular.

"I want to express, repeat, recall that yes, we have worked on a daily basis not only during the war, but also in the post-war period, in this difficult social situation. We have managed not only to solve the first important social programs, but also to clearly work out what we need to do in the future.

Also, I want to underscore the importance of our further actions in the security and political field, especially in connection with the status of Karabakh, where our actions must be not only coordinated, but in the same way.

In this context, we [Artsakh] also attach importance to your visit to Moscow, and here the role of the Russian Federation, especially the role of the Russian President is invaluable in terms of making peace and maintaining the tranquility of Karabakh in the post-war period," said President Harutyunyan.

"It is important to note also that the Russian peacekeepers [at the Karabakh conflict zone] are key players in ensuring security and stability today. In that sense, of course, it should be noted that the activities of peacekeepers are very effective, and, also, I am convinced that we should have hope that it will continue with the same effectiveness," Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan added for his part.