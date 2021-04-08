News
Thursday
April 08
News
Thursday
April 08
Armenia court returns Tavush Province governor's lawsuit against ex-PM Hrant Bagratyan
Armenia court returns Tavush Province governor's lawsuit against ex-PM Hrant Bagratyan
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

The Court of General Jurisdiction of Tavush Province of Armenia has returned the lawsuit of Minister of High-Tech Industry of Armenia Hayk Chobanyan vs former Prime Minister Hrant Bagratyan, as reported the Judicial Information System.

The reason why the lawsuit was returned is because there are shortcomings.

Chobanyan had applied to the court with the demand to hold those spreading news about revision of the borders of Tavush Province and transfer of certain lands to Azerbaijan liable.

Chobanyan demands a public apology and compensation for the damage caused.
This text available in   Հայերեն
