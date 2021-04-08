News
Armenia ruling bloc MP: Central Bank will “inject” US dollar into market
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

The Central Bank (CB) will “inject” US dollar into the market of the Republic of Armenia (RA). Babken Tunyan, an MP of the National Assembly majority My Step faction and chairman of the NA Standing Committee on Economic Affairs, wrote about this on Facebook.

"The RA Central Bank has announced that the RA Central Bank will carry out actions in the RA foreign exchange market in order to ensure the normal activities of the RA financial markets. This means that the CB will sell foreign currency (dollar)," Tunyan added in particular.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
This text available in   Հայերեն
