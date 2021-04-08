Biden may delay withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan

US President Joe Biden is likely to postpone the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan, which is due to end on May 1.
According to AP, Biden is so close to the deadline that his indecision is almost tantamount to a decision to postpone the withdrawal of the remaining 2,500 troops for at least a few months and to continue supporting the Afghan military, risking a Taliban backlash. The withdrawal of all troops and equipment in the next three weeks will be logistically difficult, as Biden himself suggested at the end of March.
James Stavridis, a retired naval admiral who served as NATO commander-in-chief from 2009 to 2013, believes it would be unwise to leave quickly at this stage.