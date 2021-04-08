Beijing accuses Washington of escalating tensions around Taiwan

Beijing has accused Washington of escalating tensions over Taiwan after a US warship sailed to the island, Reuters reports.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said the US ships involved in the provocations were sending a seriously wrong message to Taiwan's forces, threatening peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.
The US Navy regularly conducts so-called regular transits through the Taiwan Strait.
Washington expressed concern about China's intimidation practices in the region, including Taiwan, reiterating that US commitment to Taiwan is solid as a rock. China believes the United States is colluding with Taiwan to challenge Beijing.