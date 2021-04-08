Macron urged to freeze assets of Lebanese economists and politicians in French banks

Civil society officials called on French President Emmanuel Macron to freeze the assets of Lebanese economists and politicians in French banks in order to pressure them to form a government, MEM reported.
In the letter, they called Lebanese economists and politicians the political and economic mafia that plunged Lebanon into crisis and poverty.
Macron must issue instructions with the aim of implementing a legal mechanism to freeze assets of Lebanese political and economic leaders of dubious origins located in France, a letter published in the newspaper Le Monde reported.
Over 100 Lebanese civil society leaders have signed a letter stating that the political-economic mafia is responsible for the suffering, hunger and insecurity that more and more Lebanese are suffering from.
This rampant corruption on a large scale scandalously enriched Lebanese political leaders, the treasury noting.
The letter was signed by lawyers, doctors, journalists and activists.