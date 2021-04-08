President of the Union of Armenians of Russia having closed meetings in Armenia

I will talk a lot about it, but not now. This is what President of the Union of Armenians of Russia Ara Abrahamyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am, touching upon Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan’s meeting with representatives of the Armenian community in Moscow during which the questions, according to presses, were previously distributed, and almost all the participants were members of the Armenian Lawyers Association.

Abrahamyan has been in Armenia for the past few days. Yesterday he met with President Armen Sarkissian, and today he had a closed meeting at the Union of Writers of Armenia. Abrahamyan has expressed the desire to run in the upcoming snap elections, but hasn’t announced the format and with which forces.

In 2015, Abrahamyan also said he wanted to run in the parliamentary elections and had decided to establish a political party, but never formed a political party and didn’t run in the elections. There is still no information about the extent to which he will run in the upcoming elections.