12 people, possibly foreigners, are beheaded in attack in Mozambique

Twelve people, possibly foreigners, were found decapitated following an Islamic State-reported attack on the northern Mozambican city of Palma, close to $ 60 billion gas projects, a local police chief told state-run TVM.
The police commander told reporters who visited the city that he could not be sure of the nationality of the 12 people, but believes they are foreigners because they are white.
Islamic State-affiliated militants have become increasingly active since 2017 in the northern province, where Palma is located.
The government said dozens of people have died in the latest attack, which began on March 24. But the full scale of casualties and displaced persons remains unclear.