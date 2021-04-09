News
Friday
April 09
News
12 people, possibly foreigners, are beheaded in attack in Mozambique
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Incidents

Twelve people, possibly foreigners, were found decapitated following an Islamic State-reported attack on the northern Mozambican city of Palma, close to $ 60 billion gas projects, a local police chief told state-run TVM.

The police commander told reporters who visited the city that he could not be sure of the nationality of the 12 people, but believes they are foreigners because they are white.

Islamic State-affiliated militants have become increasingly active since 2017 in the northern province, where Palma is located.

The government said dozens of people have died in the latest attack, which began on March 24. But the full scale of casualties and displaced persons remains unclear.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
