Egyptian court sentences former Muslim Brotherhood leader to life imprisonment

The Egyptian court sentenced the former leader of the Muslim Brotherhood Mahmoud Ezzat to life imprisonment, AP reported.
Security forces arrested Ezzat last August in a raid in the Fifth Settlement of Cairo.
Ezzat was convicted of incitement to violence and the supply of firearms during clashes at the Brotherhood headquarters between his supporters and opponents in 2013.
Other high-ranking members of the Brotherhood were also sentenced to life imprisonment in the same case.
Ezzat was an influential former deputy leader of the Brotherhood, Mohamed Badie, and was considered a hardliner. He became acting leader after Badi's arrest in August 2013.