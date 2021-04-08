Karabakh President, Armenia Government discuss compensation for material damages incurred by Artsakh citizens

President of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) today had a working meeting with Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan.
As reported the press office of the President of Artsakh, the personal talks were followed by wide-format discussions during which the interlocutors exchanged views on the plans for home construction and restoration of infrastructures being carried out in Artsakh with the support of the Government of Armenia, as well as compensation for the damages caused to the movable and immovable properties of citizens during the war that Azerbaijan unleashed against Artsakh on September 27, 2020.
President Harutyunyan attached great importance to the significance of the support programs for Artsakh and emphasized that successful overcoming of the trials and tribulations in the post-war period highly depends on the results of the programs.