Armenia Prosecutor General raises Armenian POWs issue during meeting with Russian counterpart

In many cases, crucial evidence for the outcome of criminal cases is obtained through quality mutual assistance between the Offices of the Prosecutors General of Armenia and Russia in the sectors of legal aid and extradition. This is what Prosecutor General of Armenia Artur Davtyan said during his meeting with Prosecutor General of the Russian Federation Igor Krasnov today.

The Prosecutor General’s Office of Armenia reported that Davtyan had invited his Russian counterpart to Armenia during a working visit to Moscow in January, and this is Krasnov’s first foreign visit as Prosecutor General.

Davtyan welcomed Krasnov to the Prosecutor General’s Office of Armenia and stated that the organizing of his visit during the post-war period itself underscores the strategic significance of the cooperation between the two countries.

Krasnov expressed gratitude for the reception and reaffirmed that the cooperation between the Offices of Prosecutors General of Armenia and Russia is very effective, attached importance to the partnership within different international organizations and invited Davtyan to attend the Conference of Prosecutors General of Europe to be held in July 2021 in Saint Petersburg.

During the meeting, the parties also discussed the factors impeding the establishment of durable peace in the region following the war that took place in 2020. Highly appreciating the personal contribution of the President of the Russian Federation to the cessation of the war, as well as the work that Russian peacekeeping forces have done to ensure peace and stability in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) and the daily contacts of the Offices of the Prosecutors General of Armenia and Russia aimed at solving legal issues, Davtyan stated that only full implementation of point 8 stated in the trilateral statement signed on November 9, 2020 (regarding the solutions to the issues on the return of all prisoners of war and humanitarian issues) may serve as a guarantee for durable peace and economic cooperation and other sectoral cooperation in the region. Davtyan added that the Prosecutor General’s Office regularly provides Russia with data and evidence regarding Armenian prisoners of war and civilians, and the Prosecutor General’s Office of Russia is in constant contact with the Azerbaijani side.

Military Prosecutor of Armenia Vahe Harutyunyan generally presented the whole picture of the war crimes that Azerbaijan committed during the war, the gross violations of international humanitarian law, the current data on the involvement of international terrorists by Azerbaijan, etc.

Krasnov voiced hope that the active involvement of the Offices of the Prosecutors General of both countries in the implementation of the trilateral statement signed in November 2020, especially in regard to humanitarian issues, will lead to the strengthening of peace and law and order in the Nagorno-Karabakh region and the restoration of normal activities in the main spheres of public life in the near future.

Based on the results of the meeting, Davtyan and Krasnov signed a joint statement on the intentions for development of cooperation between the Offices of the Prosecutors General of Armenia and Russia which is aimed at raising the level of qualification of prosecutors and strengthening partnership in several directions.