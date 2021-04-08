News
Thursday
April 08
News
Thursday
April 08
Armenia State Revenue Committee chief, Netherlands envoy discuss cooperation
Armenia State Revenue Committee chief, Netherlands envoy discuss cooperation
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – Edvard Hovhannisyan, Chairman of the State Revenue Committee (SRC), on Thursday received Nico Schermers, Ambassador of the Netherlands to Armenia, the SRC informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

They discussed cooperation between Armenia and the Netherlands in tax and customs administrations.

The SRC chief noted that there is a legal framework between the two countries in terms of these administrations, which allows for cooperation—both at the bilateral level and within the framework of international organizations.

Also, Hovhannisyan lauded the course of implementation of technical assistance, which contributes to the development of the capacity of the SRC staff and the exchange of experience.

The parties expressed readiness to take active steps to further expand cooperation between the tax and customs authorities of Armenia and the Netherlands.
