Armenia Deputy PM visits Homeland Defender's Rehabilitation Center
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Tigran Avinyan yesterday visited the Homeland Defender’s Rehabilitation Center where he was introduced to the Center’s activities and toured the building.

During the visit, Rector of Yerevan State Medical University Armen Muradyan and the Center’s directoro Haykuhi Minasyan presented the Center, the main areas of its activities, etc.

The Deputy Prime Minister toured the patients' rooms, talked to the soldiers receiving treatment and learned about how they were recovering. He also visited the library and cafeteria and was introduced to the repair works in the building being built for prosthetics.

Avinyan was accompanied by Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Mesrop Arakelyan and Deputy Minister Tatev Stepanyan, as well as Deputy Minister of Defense Arman Sargsyan and Deputy Minister of Health Gevorg Simonyan.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
