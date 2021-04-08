Armenia's Pashinyan receives Prosecutor General of the Russian Federation

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan today received Prosecutor General of the Russian Federation Igor Krasnov, who is on a working visit to Armenia, as reported the Department of Information and Public Relations of the Office of the Prime Minister.
The Prime Minister welcomed Krasnov’s visit to Yerevan, attached importance to the close cooperation of the two countries’ law-enforcement authorities in fighting against crime and resisting the current challenges and highly appreciated Krasnov’s efforts to ensure the return of Armenian prisoners of war and other persons who are being kept in Azerbaijan following the war [in Nagorno-Karabakh]. Pashinyan also granted a letter of appreciation to Krasnov for his contributions, the actions that he is taking in this direction and the effective cooperation for law-enforcement.
The Prosecutor General of the Russian Federation expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for the high appreciation and stated that the cooperation with his Armenian partners is reliable. According to Krasnov, the Offices of the Prosecutors General of both countries are in constant contact. Krasnov also attached importance to the need for full implementation of point 8 of the trilateral statement signed by the leaders of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan on November 9, 2020 according to which prisoners of war, hostages and other persons being kept must be exchanged. He also emphasized that he continues to make efforts in this direction and will do everything possible to solve the issue.
Prime Minister Pashinyan stated that the Government of Armenia attaches special importance to the ongoing development of the strategic cooperation with the Russian Federation in the long run and, in this sense, added the results of his talks with President Vladimir Putin on April 7 were effective.