News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 09
USD
537.36
EUR
637.58
RUB
6.97
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 09
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
537.36
EUR
637.58
RUB
6.97
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Armenia's Pashinyan receives Prosecutor General of the Russian Federation
Armenia's Pashinyan receives Prosecutor General of the Russian Federation
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan today received Prosecutor General of the Russian Federation Igor Krasnov, who is on a working visit to Armenia, as reported the Department of Information and Public Relations of the Office of the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister welcomed Krasnov’s visit to Yerevan, attached importance to the close cooperation of the two countries’ law-enforcement authorities in fighting against crime and resisting the current challenges and highly appreciated Krasnov’s efforts to ensure the return of Armenian prisoners of war and other persons who are being kept in Azerbaijan following the war [in Nagorno-Karabakh]. Pashinyan also granted a letter of appreciation to Krasnov for his contributions, the actions that he is taking in this direction and the effective cooperation for law-enforcement.

The Prosecutor General of the Russian Federation expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for the high appreciation and stated that the cooperation with his Armenian partners is reliable. According to Krasnov, the Offices of the Prosecutors General of both countries are in constant contact. Krasnov also attached importance to the need for full implementation of point 8 of the trilateral statement signed by the leaders of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan on November 9, 2020 according to which prisoners of war, hostages and other persons being kept must be exchanged. He also emphasized that he continues to make efforts in this direction and will do everything possible to solve the issue.

Prime Minister Pashinyan stated that the Government of Armenia attaches special importance to the ongoing development of the strategic cooperation with the Russian Federation in the long run and, in this sense, added the results of his talks with President Vladimir Putin on April 7 were effective.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Tert.am: 3 young people apprehended after trying to attend meeting with Armenia PM in Moscow
“Two girls and one man were...
 Armenia minister of education, science, culture and sport leaves for Russia on working visit
The high-ranking officials of the...
 Armenia Prosecutor General raises Armenian POWs issue during meeting with Russian counterpart
Krasnov expressed gratitude for the reception and...
 Russian Prosecutor General arrives in Armenia
At the airport, Krasnov was met by Artur Davtyan...
 Armenia gets first batch of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus (VIDEO)
These are 15,000 doses of the vaccine delivered to Armenia…
 Russia, Armenia carrying out military-technical cooperation plan in full
“Armenia remains one of Russia’s...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos