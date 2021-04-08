News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 09
USD
537.36
EUR
637.58
RUB
6.97
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 09
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
537.36
EUR
637.58
RUB
6.97
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Tert.am: 3 young people apprehended after trying to attend meeting with Armenia PM in Moscow
Tert.am: 3 young people apprehended after trying to attend meeting with Armenia PM in Moscow
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

It would be wrong to state that the young people were detained. They were simply apprehended, and their passports were checked. This is what representative of the Moscow office of the Armenian National Committee Nerses Nersesyan told Tert.am, touching upon the meeting of Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and members of the Armenian Lawyers Association of Russia during which three young people were apprehended.

“Yesterday three young people were asked to step outside to have their passports checked. For purpose of verifying the seals, they were taken to a relevant department and were released after nearly three hours of adjustments,” Nersesyan said, adding that they were released a few hours after it had become clear that they hadn’t committed any illegal act.

“Two girls and one man were apprehended. There was no pressure or violence, but the situation was simply a little unpleasant since they hadn’t behaved improperly or unusually. Armenian security officers had most probably urged the police officers to apprehend them,” Nersesyan stated.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia's Pashinyan receives Prosecutor General of the Russian Federation
The Prime Minister welcomed Krasnov’s visit to...
 Armenia minister of education, science, culture and sport leaves for Russia on working visit
The high-ranking officials of the...
 Armenia Prosecutor General raises Armenian POWs issue during meeting with Russian counterpart
Krasnov expressed gratitude for the reception and...
 Russian Prosecutor General arrives in Armenia
At the airport, Krasnov was met by Artur Davtyan...
 Armenia gets first batch of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus (VIDEO)
These are 15,000 doses of the vaccine delivered to Armenia…
 Russia, Armenia carrying out military-technical cooperation plan in full
“Armenia remains one of Russia’s...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos