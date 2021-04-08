Tert.am: 3 young people apprehended after trying to attend meeting with Armenia PM in Moscow

It would be wrong to state that the young people were detained. They were simply apprehended, and their passports were checked. This is what representative of the Moscow office of the Armenian National Committee Nerses Nersesyan told Tert.am, touching upon the meeting of Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and members of the Armenian Lawyers Association of Russia during which three young people were apprehended.
“Yesterday three young people were asked to step outside to have their passports checked. For purpose of verifying the seals, they were taken to a relevant department and were released after nearly three hours of adjustments,” Nersesyan said, adding that they were released a few hours after it had become clear that they hadn’t committed any illegal act.
“Two girls and one man were apprehended. There was no pressure or violence, but the situation was simply a little unpleasant since they hadn’t behaved improperly or unusually. Armenian security officers had most probably urged the police officers to apprehend them,” Nersesyan stated.