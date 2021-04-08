Putin, Aliyev discuss situation in Karabakh

Presidents of Russia and Azerbaijan Vladimir Putin and Ilham Aliyev today discussed the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh.
The Kremlin’s press service reports that the parties continued their discussion on the situation around Nagorno-Karabakh and further stabilization of the situation in accordance with the statements signed by the leaders of the Russian Federation, Azerbaijan and Armenia on November 9, 2020 and January 11, 2021.
In particular, the Presidents objectively discussed the issues related to peace, security and socio-economic development in the region, as well as the course of implementation of activities for restoration of transport links. They also agreed to intensify contacts in different formats.